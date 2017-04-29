Free booklet gives tips about financial literacy





FRANKFORT, Ky. —Kentuckians can tap into free resources from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

“It’s Money, Baby,” a booklet about financial literacy, is available free from KHEAA.

The 32-page booklet includes sections about such topics as:

Cash basics.

Banking.

Credit.

Insurance.

Fraud and identity theft.

To order a free copy, email publications@kheaa.com. Please include your mailing address. Only Kentucky schools and residents will be sent more than one copy.

An online version of the booklet is available on www.kheaa.com, while financial literacy videos can be found at http://itsmoney.kheaa.com.

In addition, KHEAA’s regional outreach counselors can provide “It’s Money, Baby” presentations for schools and other agencies. Call 800-928-8926, ext. 7577, to schedule a presentation.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.