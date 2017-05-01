Financial Aid Tip for Students, May 2017





Veterans, members of armed forces have student aid options

Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces may be able to take advantage of numerous student financial aid programs, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

They include the:

Montgomery GI Bill (Active Duty), available to armed forces members and some National Guard members who served on active duty. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/mgib_ad.asp.

Post-9/11 GI Bill, available to those who served at least 90 days of active duty after September 10, 2001. Those who were honorably discharged after serving 30 continuous days of active duty after that day are also eligible. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/.

Federal Tuition Assistance, for active duty members of all branches of the armed forces, including the Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves. For more information, contact the college financial aid office or the unit education officer.

Montgomery GI Bill (Selected Reserve), available to members of the Reserves or the National Guard who have a six-year service obligation. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/mgib_sr.asp.

KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.