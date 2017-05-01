BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 411 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Financial Aid Tip for Students, May 2017

Monday, 01 May 2017 09:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Veterans, members of armed forces have student aid options

Veterans and members of the U.S. armed forces may be able to take advantage of numerous student financial aid programs, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).

They include the:

  • Montgomery GI Bill (Active Duty), available to armed forces members and some National Guard members who served on active duty. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/mgib_ad.asp.
  • Post-9/11 GI Bill, available to those who served at least 90 days of active duty after September 10, 2001. Those who were honorably discharged after serving 30 continuous days of active duty after that day are also eligible. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/.
  • Federal Tuition Assistance, for active duty members of all branches of the armed forces, including the Coast Guard, National Guard and Reserves. For more information, contact the college financial aid office or the unit education officer.
  • Montgomery GI Bill (Selected Reserve), available to members of the Reserves or the National Guard who have a six-year service obligation. For more information, visit www.benefits.va.gov/gibill/mgib_sr.asp.

    • KHEAA is the state agency that administers the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses.

    For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.