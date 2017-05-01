BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 620 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

LONDON-LAUREL CO. D.A.R.E. GOLF SCRAMBLE FUNDRAISER FOR LAUREL COUNTY TEENS

Monday, 01 May 2017 10:08 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LONDON KY—The London Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. Program is hosting their 2017 Golf Scramble Fundraising event on Saturday, May 13th, at the Crooked Creek Golf Course. Funds raised benefit two Laurel County teens through the Don Wattenbarger D.A.R.E. Scholarship Fund.

The scramble will be played through four-person teams and check-in/registration begins at 8 a.m. with light refreshments provided, and Tee Time is at 9 a.m. Skirts and mulligans are available for purchase.

Entrance fees are $50 per-player or $200 per-team, with lunch provided. Guests are welcome and individuals will be paired with other players.

Prizes include 1st-3rd place prizes, a longest drive prize, a closest to the pin prize, a hole-in-one prize, and door prizes.

Over the past six years, the London-Laurel Co. D.A.R.E. Board has provided a dozen Laurel County teens with financial assistance to the college of their choice to help make their future dreams come true. The Don Wattenbarger Scholarship Fund awards $1,000 to two Laurel County high school seniors.

D.A.R.E.’s objective is to teach all students good decision-making skills to lead safe, healthy lives free from violence, substance abuse, and other dangerous behaviors. The London Police Department has been spearheading the local D.A.R.E. program since the early 1980s. To pre-register for the scramble or for more information call the London Police Department at (606) 878-7004 and ask for Magen.

For more information visit http://www.londonpd.com/daretogolf/.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.