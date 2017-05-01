BIGBARN Radio Live

Armed robbery reported in Laurel County

Monday, 01 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Deputy Keith Dinsmore and Deputy Shannon Jones are investigating an armed robbery which occurred at T-Mart, approximately 3 miles south of London on Keavy road on Sunday night April 30, 2017 at approximately 10:30 PM.

The investigating detective and deputies report that apparently a lone suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money and a case of cigarettes and fled the store apparently in an unknown type vehicle driven by a second suspect. The vehicle fled southbound on Keavy road.

The only description of the suspect that entered the store is reported as: a white male subject, wearing a blue T-shirt and two red bandannas that covered his eyes and mouth armed with a handgun. No other description is available.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect or a possible suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Investigation is continuing by Detective Chris Edwards.

