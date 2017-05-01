Assault and Indecent Exposure arrest - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Brandon Broughton, and deputy Taylor McDaniel arrested Eric Parsons age 47 of London on Saturday morning April 29, 2017 at approximately 9:56 AM.

This subject was arrested 3 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic complaint at a residence there.

Upon arrival deputies conducted an investigation speaking with this subjec'ts 83 old mother and 63-year-old sister. Both advised they had been assaulted by this subject.

In addition when deputies arrived at the scene this subject was standing in the doorway exposing himself to the public. Eric Parsons was charged with assault – fourth degree and indecent exposure – first-degree – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



