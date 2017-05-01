Eight arrested as the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Bback along with Detective James Sizemore arrested eight individuals on Monday afternoon May 1, 2017 at approximately 3:25 PM. The arrests occurred off Ky. 363 (Keavy Road), approximately 1/2 mile southwest of London after the Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit (SRU) led by Maj. RodneyVanZant along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a residence there.

Sheriff Root stated that numerous complaints have been received concerning drug activity there, and a drug investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's office resulting in the issuance of a search warrant.

Confiscated was:

A large number of used syringes, five sets of digital scales, two glass pipes used to smoke crystal meth, numerous plastic baggies of various sizes, cut straws, a plastic container with suspected crystal meth residue, a handgun and suspected crystal meth.

The eight individuals arrested included:

1. Ryan Hall age 24 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

2. Joshua Morgan age 28 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by convicted felon.

3. Jessica Boone age 23 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

4. Patricia Ann Webb age 65 Keavy Rd., London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

5. Kindra Cox age 27 of East Bernstadt charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

6. Donna Reed age 62 of London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

7. Steven Bruce Maggard age 27 of GreenMount-Bond Rd., London charged with conspiracy to traffic in the controlled substance – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia.

8. Jordan Glancy age 26 of Damon Circle, Corbin charged on 2outstanding bench warrants – a Laurel circuit court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear for drug court regarding a charge of flagrant nonsupport and a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense.

All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of arrested individuals attached.

Assisting on the arrests and investigation were for: Laurel Sheriff's Office--- Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Sgt. Phil Barnard, Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. Laurel County Sheriff's office Special Response Unit led by Maj. Rodney VanZant with team members Detective Jason Back, Detective James Sizemore, and Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry.

Sheriff Root stated that the" War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County. Investigations will continue on a daily basis.







