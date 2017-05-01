Saturday morning shooting in Clay County

Clay County, KY - The Clay County Coroner reports that his office was dispatched Saturday morning at 1:15 A.M. to a possible shooting in the Morgan Branch Community.

Upon arrival Coroner Finley was advised by Clay County Sheriff Deputies that that Frankie J. Brumley, 45, had been shot by the owner of the residence after an altercation between Brumley and the occupants daughter who also lived at the residence. The two had been in a relationship.

No autopsy was requested and toxicology is pending. Clay County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Gabbard leads the investigation.

Responding to the scene was the Clay County Coroner, Clay County Sheriffs Office and Clay County EMS.