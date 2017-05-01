BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1375 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Saturday morning shooting in Clay County

Monday, 01 May 2017 21:01 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Clay County, KY - The Clay County Coroner reports that his office was dispatched Saturday morning at 1:15 A.M. to a possible shooting in the Morgan Branch Community.

Upon arrival Coroner Finley was advised by Clay County Sheriff Deputies that that Frankie J. Brumley, 45, had been shot by the owner of the residence after an altercation between Brumley and the occupants daughter who also lived at the residence. The two had been in a relationship.

No autopsy was requested and toxicology is pending. Clay County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Gabbard leads the investigation.

Responding to the scene was the Clay County Coroner, Clay County Sheriffs Office and Clay County EMS.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.