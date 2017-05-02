LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN ATTEMPTING TO BREAK INTO SOUTH LAUREL MIDDLE SCHOOL





LONDON KY—On Monday, May 1st at 8:06 p.m. the London Police Department responded to a call from a bystander at Bojangles restaurant on U.S. 25 in reference to observing a male subject in white shorts and no shirt attempting to break into South Laurel Middle School.

The caller advised police that they observed him throwing objects at the school’s windows in an attempt to break a window to gain access to the building. Upon the arrival of Ofc. Jordan Hopkins, he located Clarence Elkins, 21, of Warfield, Ky. pulling on one of the school’s windows in an attempt to break it with his hands. Elkins damaged two of South Laurel Middle School’s window seals while attempting to gain access to the building. When Elkins noticed Ofc. Hopkins, he fled and a foot pursuit ensued.

Shortly thereafter, Ofc. Hopkins apprehended Elkins. While being transported to the Laurel County Detention Center, Elkins slipped his handcuffs to the front of him and began pulling and damaging wires in Ofc. Travis Couch’s police cruiser.

Elkins was charged with third-degree attempted burglary, public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading the police on foot, resisting arrest, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting at the scene were two Laurel County Sheriff’s Department Deputies.