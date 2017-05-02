Arrest made in Knox County Missing Person Case





Artemus, Ky. (February 15, 2017) – On February 15, 2017 the Kentucky State Police at Harlan, Post 10 received a call reporting a 23 year old male missing from the Artemus community of rural Knox County. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the residence and began an investigation into this matter.

UPDATE:

On May 2, 2017 at 10:05 am KSP Detective Jake Wilson arrested and charged James Davis, 21, of Artemus with kidnapping. On February 15, 2017 Douglas Middleton was reported missing and remained missing for 17 days.

Mr. Middleton was located in a wooded area near Noeville Hollow Road. As a result of injuries and severe frost bite, Mr. Middleton had both legs amputated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Det. Wilson was able to determine through his investigation that James Davis was responsible for kidnapping Mr. Middleton from his residence and forcing him onto an ATV. Mr. Davis claims that he was the lookout man during the kidnapping.

The victim (Mr. Middleton) stated to Det. Wilson that Mr. Davis was the one who placed him onto the ATV and kept him in a building in the woods for 17 days.

Mr. Middleton described a second person but didn’t have a name. At this time the second person has not been able to be located.

Mr. Davis is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Det. Wilson is continuing the investigation.

