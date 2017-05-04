BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 668 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Passengers seriously injured Sunday in vehicle driven by a Clay County resident - Laurel County

Thursday, 04 May 2017 09:22 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby investigated a three vehicle- serious injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 approximately 6 miles south of London on Sunday evening April 30, 2017 at approximately 5:23 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a maroon colored Kia Optima was traveling east on Lily School Road and attempted to cross US 25 misjudging an approaching northbound maroon colored Mazda Familia traveling northbound on US 25.

The Kia Optima collided with the Mazda Familia. The Kia Optima then slid around and struck a black colored Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped on US 25 southbound attempting to make a turn.

• The Kia Optima was driven by Anthony Dezarn age 49 of Manchester – not injured. Three passengers in the vehicle were seriously injured and are identified as Uriah Setzer age 32 of Lexington, David Miller age 34 of Salisbury, North Carolina, and Dustin Burkhart age 26 of Lily.

• The driver and only occupant of the Mazda Familia was identified as: Austin Sprinkles age 21 of Lily-- seriously injured

• the driver of the black colored Chevrolet trailblazer was identified as Bethanie Watts age 40 of Lily, with two passengers Michael Webb age 19 of Corbin and Bryce Howard age 18 of Lily.

Three of the most seriously injured were airlifted by helicopters with three helicopters assisting including PHI, Air Evac, and Air Methods, and transported to UK Med Center for treatment.

One seriously injured was transported to Corbin to Baptist Healthcare for treatment.

Also assisting at the scene of the crash was Lily Volunteer Fire Department, and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Photo of crash site is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.