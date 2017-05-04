BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 768 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

London man arrested after a Knox County woman finds him passed out in her bed

Thursday, 04 May 2017 10:57 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

KCSD official press release - On Wednesday May 3, 2017 at approximately 2:00 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies Sam Mullins and Carl Bolton responded to a complaint at a residence on KY 229 in Bailey Switch.

The female caller stated she had returned home finding her back door open and an unknown male passed out in her bed.

When Deputy Mullins arrived, he observed the male still asleep in the bed. Deputy Mullins was able to wake the man up and identify him as Kevin Malone.

While conducting an investigation into the complaint, Sheriff Smith, Deputy Mullins and Deputy Carl Bolton located several plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 23 Gabapentin tablets, a set of digital scales and over $4000.00 in cash.

A loaded handgun was also recovered from a vehicle parked at the residence belonging to Kevin Malone. Kevin Malone stated he knew the son of the woman who lived there. There was no one else present at the residence with Kevin Malone.

Kevin Malone age 31 of London, KY was arrested and charged with Burglary-2nd Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree and Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree.

Due to being a convicted felon, Kevin Malone was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender-2nd Degree.

Kevin Malone was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.