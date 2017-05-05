BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - DEATH INVESTIGATION / CLAY COUNTY

Friday, 05 May 2017 09:19
London, Ky. (May 05, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body located in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road in the Oneida community of Clay County.

The remains were located by Troopers on Thursday, May 04, 2017 at approximately 6:15 PM.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy that is scheduled for today.

The identity, cause and time of death are pending the autopsy.

Foul play is suspected.

Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11 and the Clay County Coroner’s Office.

