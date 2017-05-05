BIGBARN Radio Live

Another drug roundup arrest as the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Friday, 05 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested Roy Keith Hacker age 47 of East Bernstadt on Thursday night May 4, 2017 at approximately 7:36 PM.

The arrest occurred off Jones Lane, approximately 2 miles north of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest obtained by Laurel Sheriff's Detective James Sizemore charging trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

This subject was being sought by the Sheriff's office regarding the drug roundup "Operation Fresh Start" which was conducted on January 6th, 2017 where sheriff's deputies were seeking 35 individuals on drug trafficking charges throughout Laurel County based on undercover investigations conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Jason Back and Detective James Sizemore.

So far, 27 persons have been arrested, and additional arrests will be continuing.

In addition, Roy Keith hacker was charged on a second Laurel County warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport – allegedly this subject owes arrearage in the amount of $7172.50. Also this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance – first offense – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that his "War on Drugs" will be continuing.

