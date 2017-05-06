Fatal Traffic Collision / McCreary County









London, Ky. (May 06, 2017) - On Friday, May 05, 2017 at approximately 11:30 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a three vehicle traffic collision, with a fatality, on US HWY 27 near the Whitley City community of McCreary County.

Upon arrival Traffic Crash Reconstructionist Trooper Jason Warinner determined that a 2000 Ford Focus, operated by Glenn E. Hamilton, 36, of Whitley City was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Ford Taurus head-on operated by Norma W. Ross, 63, of Whitley City.

After the initial impact, a 2002 Dodge Intrepid operated by Brandon T. Lannum, 26, of Canmer KY, struck the 2000 Ford Taurus.

Hamilton and Ross was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

The Passenger in the 2002 Ford Taurus Bronical S. Howard, 58, of Whitley City was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Lannum suffered no injuries.

Trooper Warinner is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers from Post 11, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, McCreary County EMS, McCreary County Coroner’s Office, North McCreary County Fire Department and the Whitley City Fire Department.