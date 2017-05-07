BIGBARN Radio Live

Social Services called Friday to assist on investigation / Grandmother, aunt & mother of 6 year old arrested - Laurel County

Sunday, 07 May 2017 10:58
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray arrested three individuals on Friday afternoon May 5, 2017 at approximately 12:10 PM.

The arrests occurred at Corbin Manor Apartments, approximately 10 miles south of London after detectives and deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint there.

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives and deputies found three intoxicated female subjects at an apartment there and located four uncapped syringes, two straws with residue, a glass pipe, and two spoons with residue. Two of the three individuals had been previously trespassed from Corbin Manor Apartments.

In addition, a six-year-old child was present inside the residence. Social Services was notified to assist on the investigation.

All three female subjects were arrested and are identified as:

• Elizabeth Dean Robertson age 64 Lily charged with wanton endangerment – second-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia. This individual admitted to smoking meth earlier today while her six-year-old grandchild was present inside the residence.

• Eva Jean Carr age 33 of Williamsburg charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; wanton endangerment – second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal trespassing – second-degree. This individual is the aunt to the six-year-old found in the residence

• Jamie Dean Robertson age 31 of Lily charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; wanton endangerment – second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal trespassing – second-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel circuit court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court regarding child support. This individual is the mother of the 6 year old found in the residence. The six-year-old was placed in foster care by Social Services.

Also assisting for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Sheriff John Root, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, and Bailiff Jamie Etherton.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


