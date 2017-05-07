BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 995 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Creating a Disturbance complaint - Laurel County

Sunday, 07 May 2017 12:07 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Capt. Chuck Johnson and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested James Cobb age 42 of Barbourville on Friday morning May 5, 2017 at approximately 8:56 AM.

The arrest occurred off East Laurel Road, approximately 8 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject creating a disturbance in the area there.

When deputies arrived in the vicinity, they located the suspect and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.

In addition they found the subject in possession of methamphetamine, pipes, and 2 syringes.

James Cobb was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.