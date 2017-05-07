Creating a Disturbance complaint - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Capt. Chuck Johnson and Lieut. Greg Poynter arrested James Cobb age 42 of Barbourville on Friday morning May 5, 2017 at approximately 8:56 AM.

The arrest occurred off East Laurel Road, approximately 8 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject creating a disturbance in the area there.

When deputies arrived in the vicinity, they located the suspect and conducted an investigation determining that he was under the influence.

In addition they found the subject in possession of methamphetamine, pipes, and 2 syringes.

James Cobb was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



