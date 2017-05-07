VA Office of Economic Opportunity / BLS Data - April 2017





By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

As with the first Friday of each month, the BLS employment statistics were released on the 5th. Attached is our monthly ‘cheat sheet’ for your use and information.

The national unemployment rate for April 2017 decreased slightly from 4.5% to 4.4% and the Veteran unemployment numbers for April 2017 decreased from 3.9% to 3.7%.

Thanks to all of you who are working directly or indirectly, to ensure our Veterans have meaningful employment.

V/R

Curtis L. Coy

Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

Veterans Benefits Administration

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Washington, DC 20420

VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)

