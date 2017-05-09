BIGBARN Radio Live

Complaint leads to arrest on New Bethel Road in Laurel County

Tuesday, 09 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore along with Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Lonso Hicks age 56 of London early Saturday morning May 6, 2017 at approximately 12:21 AM.

The arrest occurred on New Bethel Road, approximately 11 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a subject was passed out in a brown colored Pontiac car there.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation, they determined that this subject was under the influence. In addition they found this subject in possession of a glass pipe used to smoke meth, Neurontin pills laying in the seat and marijuana in a baggie.

Lonso Hicks was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances ; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a legend drug – neurontin; and possession of marijuana.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

