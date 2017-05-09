KSP Post 11 to Honor Fallen Troopers





LONDON, KY. (May 09, 2017)-May 14-20, 2017 has been designated National Peace Officer's Memorial Week.

As a part of the Kentucky State Police's annual observance of this somber time, wreaths will be placed on the graves of the two Troopers, in the Post 11, London area, who died in the line of duty serving the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 1:00 PM , KSP Post 11 personnel will place a wreath at the grave of Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson, at the Elk Springs Cemetery in Wayne County.

Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson, age 29, was fatally shot June 4, 1975, while making an arrest of a drunk driver in McCreary County.

Trooper Hutchinson was assigned to Post 11 London and had served with the Kentucky State Police for two years. He is buried at Elk Springs in Wayne County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, KY 90 in Wayne County has been designated the Trooper John W. Hutchinson Memorial Highway.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 10:30 AM , KSP Post 11 personnel will place a wreath at the grave of Trooper Elmer Mobley, Jr., at the Oneida Settlement School Cemetery, on Potter Branch Road off KY Highway 11 north of Oneida in Clay County.

Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr., age 33, was fatally injured in a vehicle accident May 28, 1964, while responding to a call for assistance in Pike County. Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle, who was accompanying Trooper Mobley, was also killed in the accident when their vehicle struck large rocks that had fallen in the roadway and were hidden by heavy rain and dense fog.

Trooper Mobley was assigned to Post 9 Pikeville and had served with the Kentucky State Police for four and a half years. He was survived by his wife and his nine-year-old son.

Trooper Mobley is buried at Oneida Settlement School in Clay County, Ky.