Escapee captured Monday afternoon in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office and the Knox County Sheriff's office conducted a joint investigation/arrest and apprehended a male subject wanted for escape in Knox County -- allegedly escaped on October 12, 2016 in Knox County. In addition, this subject was wanted on five additional warrants.

Deputies were notified and information was developed between Laurel and Knox County Sheriff's deputies resulting in an escapee being located in a mobile home off Ky 1223, near US 25W, 10 miles south of London.

The escapee was found hiding in a closet and refused to come out and following a brief struggle with deputies was taken into custody.