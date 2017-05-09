Escapee captured Monday afternoon in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office and the Knox County Sheriff's office conducted a joint investigation/arrest and apprehended a male subject wanted for escape in Knox County -- allegedly escaped on October 12, 2016 in Knox County. In addition, this subject was wanted on five additional warrants.
On Monday afternoon, May 8, 2017 approximately 12:39 PM, deputies received information from off duty London police officer Randy Medlock concerning a suspicious individual observed off Cherry Avenue, approximately 10 miles south of London-the individual fled on foot.
Deputies were notified and information was developed between Laurel and Knox County Sheriff's deputies resulting in an escapee being located in a mobile home off Ky 1223, near US 25W, 10 miles south of London.
The escapee was found hiding in a closet and refused to come out and following a brief struggle with deputies was taken into custody.
Arrested was: Jason Shelby Merida age 39 Corbin charged with a Knox County warrant of arrest charging escape – first-degree; resisting arrest; a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of fleeing or evading police – second degree – on foot; a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000; a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting; a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting; and a Knox County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking under $500. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.
Agencies and officers assisting included: for Laurel County – Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", Deputy Tommy Houston, and Deputy Josh Scott.
Assisting for Knox County Sheriff's office – Sheriff Mike Smith, Sgt. Carl Bolton, and Deputy William Stewart.
Also assisting was London police officer Randy Medlock.