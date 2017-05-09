Treasurer Allison Ball Returned Over $1,100 of Unclaimed Property to Clay County





FRANKFORT, KY. (May 8, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball returned $1,192.67 worth of unclaimed property to Clay County during the first quarter of 2017. This initiative proactively searches for unclaimed property in three key areas: local government, schools, and charities.

“I am a big believer in property rights,” Treasurer Ball said in a statement. “One of my favorite things to do in government is to return people’s property to them. It’s why the Unclaimed Property Division in my office is so important.”

The Kentucky State Treasurer administers Kentucky’s Unclaimed Property Fund. Unclaimed property generally consists of payroll checks, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, old life insurance policies, stocks, or vendor checks that have remained unclaimed by their owners after several years.

Since Treasurer Ball has taken office, the Unclaimed Property Division has been working on proactively seeking schools, local governments, and charities in the state that have unclaimed property. This first quarter alone, the division was able to proactively return a total $264,809.39 across the Commonwealth

“Proactively reaching out to schools, local governments, and charities has been a priority of mine since taking office,” Treasured Ball shared. “It’s important to make sure these groups are aware that they have unclaimed property and we get it returned quickly. These institutions are essential to local communities and any bit of money we can return to them can go a long way in strengthening the local economy.”

In total, Treasurer Ball has returned over $5.9 million dollars of unclaimed property during the first quarter of 2017 and over $30 million since she took office.

To check for unclaimed property, please visit www.treasury.ky.gov.