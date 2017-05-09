Wanted subject flees deputies in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Johnny Smith age 45 of Corbin on Monday afternoon May 8, 2017 at approximately 2:06 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1223, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies responded to a location there regarding warrant service.

When deputies arrived at the scene, this subject saw deputies and attempted to flee the scene and following a short foot chase was apprehended after a brief struggle with arresting deputies.

Johnny Smith was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; menacing; and disorderly conduct – second-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on 2 Whitley County warrants of arrest – one for receiving stolen property filed by Corbin police officer David Maiden regarding stolen property this subject had allegedly sold.

In addition, this subject was charged on a second warrant of arrest charging burglary – second-degree regarding the alleged burglary of a residence on South Kentucky Ave. in Corbin.

Johnny Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the investigation and arrest was Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9" Edge", and Deputy Josh Scott.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.