BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 574 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Wanted subject flees deputies in Laurel County

Tuesday, 09 May 2017 10:45 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Johnny Smith age 45 of Corbin on Monday afternoon May 8, 2017 at approximately 2:06 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 1223, approximately 10 miles south of London after deputies responded to a location there regarding warrant service.

When deputies arrived at the scene, this subject saw deputies and attempted to flee the scene and following a short foot chase was apprehended after a brief struggle with arresting deputies.

Johnny Smith was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; menacing; and disorderly conduct – second-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on 2 Whitley County warrants of arrest – one for receiving stolen property filed by Corbin police officer David Maiden regarding stolen property this subject had allegedly sold.

In addition, this subject was charged on a second warrant of arrest charging burglary – second-degree regarding the alleged burglary of a residence on South Kentucky Ave. in Corbin.

Johnny Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the investigation and arrest was Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9" Edge", and Deputy Josh Scott.

Photo courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.