Police officer victim of assault in Laurel County

Friday, 12 May 2017 10:48 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Doltin Trevor Brock age 19 of London early Thursday morning May 11, 2017 at approximately 1:33 AM.

The arrest occurred on Pinehill-Brock Road, approx. 3 miles east of London early Thursday morning May 11, 2017 at approximately 1:33 AM. after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to a complaint that an unresponsive subject was laying in the roadway there.

When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he observed this subject laying in the roadway and attempted to awaken him.

When this subject awakened he assaulted Deputy Mehler grabbing Deputy Mehler's legs attempting to tackle him, and using his fists struck Deputy Mehler in the chest and continued to struggle with Deputy Mehler on the ground intentionally trying to cause physical injury to Deputy Mehler.

This subject was finally taken into custody and charged with: assault third-degree – police officer is victim and public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

