Suspicious individuals complaint - Laurel County

Friday, 12 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. John Inman along with Deputy Gary Mehler arrested two individuals at Dollar General store, approximately 1 mile west of London on Wednesday night May 10, 2017 at approximately 11:21 PM.

The arrests occurred after deputies were dispatched to investigate two suspicious individuals that had been in the store and in and out of the restroom numerous times.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found numerous packages in the restroom that had been opened and the merchandise missing.

Deputies found the missing items in the possession of the 2 individuals – the items included pencils, pencil sharpeners, a combination lock, Rockstar drinks, and other items totaling $104.56 – items that have not been paid for.

The two arrested individuals were identified has:

Christopher Ghent age 26 of East Bernstadt and Ronald Eugene Hawley age 33 of East Bernstadt, both charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500 and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

