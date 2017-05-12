Three deputies assaulted Thursday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: 2 individuals were arrested on Thursday morning May 11, 2017 at approximately 10:30 AM off Ky 1223, approximately 13 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint there.

Deputy Shawn Jackson along with Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Taylor McDaniel arrived at the scene and observed the male suspect in the front yard who fled into the residence followed by deputies.

Once inside, the suspect fled inside a bedroom and as deputies attempted to arrest the individual, he placed his 13-year-old son between himself and arresting deputies.

During the arrest, this subject punched Deputy McDaniel and head butted Deputy Jackson causing serious injury to both deputies. In addition, as deputies scuffled with the suspect, the suspect's wife attempted to interfere with the arrest.

Both husband and wife were arrested.

Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry charged the pair:

Dennis Stewart age 42 of South Highway 1223 Corbin charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence; two counts of assault – third-degree – police officer is victim; wanton endangerment – second degree; three counts of wanton endangerment – second degree – police officer is victim; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; resisting arrest and menacing.

Bozana Stewart age 49 Of South Hwy. 1223, Corbin charged with assault – fourth degree; hindering prosecution or apprehension – second degree; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social Services was called and assisted on the investigation regarding the three under age children that were there. The children are being placed.

Deputy Shawn Jackson and deputy Taylor McDaniel were treated by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County at the scene and transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of serious injuries. Injuries included lacerations to arms and hands, facial injuries, and shoulder injuries.

Deputy Tommy Houston received facial injuries and did not require medical treatment.

Assisting on the investigation was:

Sheriff John Root, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Chris Edwards, Deputy Brandon Broughton, Sgt. Phil Barnard, Deputy Keith Dinsmore, Bailiff Robert Reed, and Bailiff Jamie Etherton.

Dennis Stewart has a history of fighting with law enforcement and domestic disputes with his wife.