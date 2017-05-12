Shots Fired complaint in Laurel County - Suspect has not been located





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Bryon Lawson along with Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Gary Mehler are investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred early Thursday morning May 11, 2017 at approximately 3:30 AM on Hensley Road near Little County Road approximately 6 miles north of London.

Investigating deputies report that they were called to a complaint from a home owner of a Chevrolet Caprice with an Ohio license plate on it abandoned on his property, and deputies had it towed.

A little later in the morning, allegedly a male subject identified as Robert Hurley III confronted the homeowner about the car and fired a shot into the air with a rifle. The suspect then traveled to a nearby residence off Little County Road and apparently fired several shots at the victim and the victim's wife -at least one of the bullets struck a nearby house. A car in that area was also struck.

The victim returned fire in self-defense. No injuries were reported. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and has not been located.

The suspect is identified as: Robert L. Hurley III age 23 of Hwy 490, East Bernstadt. Warrants have been obtained for his arrest charging two counts of wanton endangerment first-degree.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect's location is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential. Photo of suspect is attached.

During the investigation of this incident, 5 other persons were arrested on unrelated charges.

Those arrested were identified as:

• Danielle Bowling age 35 of East Bernstadt arrested off Hensley Road charged with a Kentucky parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to attend treatment for substance abuse regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and receiving stolen property.

• Charles Allen age 38 Of. East Bernstadt arrested off Hensley Road charged with public intoxication - controlled substances.

• Andy Dale Radford age 31 of East Bernstadt arrested on Little County Road charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; operating ATV on the roadway; and numerous other traffic violations.

• Treva Chappell age 28 of East Bernstadt charged on a Kentucky parole violation warrant charging absconding parole supervision and failure to attend treatment for substance abuse regarding a conviction in Laurel Circuit Court on charges of receiving stolen property more than $500 but under $10,000 . This subject was also charged with public intoxication –controlled substances and giving officer a false name or address.

• Erica Moore age 31 of London charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting. All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center.

Other deputies assisting on the investigation and arrests included Major Rodney VanZant, Lieut. Greg Poynter, and Sgt. Brett Reeves, Deputy Shawn Jackson, Deputy Brandon Broughton, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel.