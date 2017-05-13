Majority Leader McConnell Appoints Judge Tapp of Kentucky to Executive Branch Council

Council Coordinates All Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday he has appointed Judge David Tapp of Somerset, Kentucky to serve on the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, an organization within the executive branch and established by the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act.

The Council reports to the President and Congress through the U.S. Department of Justice and provides advice regarding federally-developed interactive tools, grant programs, and other resources to help organizations, professionals, and communities positively support youth across the nation.

“I am proud to name Judge David Tapp of Kentucky’s 28th Judicial Circuit to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention,” Majority Leader McConnell said.“Throughout Judge Tapp’s illustrious career of public service–as a law enforcement officer, prosecutor, and judge–he has dedicated himself to combatting opioid and substance abuse in Kentucky communities. And for his efforts, he has been recognized for his innovative work on the bench with two awards from The National Association of Drug Court Professionals. I look forward to Judge Tapp bringing this same creativity and passion to the Coordinating Council and to helping him to develop policies that will keep the young men and women of this nation on the right track.”

“I am grateful for the confidence of the Majority Leader and this opportunity to serve our most vulnerable citizens,” Judge Tapp said. “I look forward to collaborating with national leaders to address the chronic issues of violence, exploitation and substance abuse which put our children at risk. There is a tremendous need to examine and improve all aspects of intervention for youth involved with law enforcement, our courts, and corrections and I welcome this opportunity to contribute.”

As the Senate Majority Leader, Senator McConnell appointed Judge Tapp to serve for the three year term. The Council supports cross-agency coordination and is comprised of 19 members: ten citizen members are appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate Majority Leader, and the President of the United States, with the remaining members being ex officio from Federal agencies:

-U.S. Attorney General (Chairman)

-Secretary of Health and Human Services

-Secretary of Labor

-Secretary of Education

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

-Administrator of the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

-Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy

-Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation for National and Community Service

-Commissioner of Immigration and Naturalization