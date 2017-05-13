BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP - Public Service Announcement / Laurel County

Saturday, 13 May 2017 12:06 | PDF | Print | E-mail
London, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 11, London which provides coverage for Laurel County will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the East Bernstadt, Pittsburg, McWhorter, Bush, Colony, Lily, Keavy and North Corbin areas.

These locations are approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual.

The checkpoints will be conducted from the hours of 4:00 PM untill 4:00 AM. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance and registration violations.

