Criminal Trespass charge - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Brett Reeves along with Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Charles William Morris age 37 of London on Friday afternoon May 12, 2017 at approximately 12:41 PM.

The arrest occurred off Topton Road, approximately 7 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject trespassing there.

Upon arrival deputies conducted an investigation and learned that this subject had been legally evicted in January and was found standing outside the residence when deputies arrived there.

In addition the subject was determined to be under the influence – the subject stated he had been using meth earlier and deputies found this subject in possession of several glass pipes, hypodermic needles and spoons with white residue on them.

This individual was charged with criminal trespass – first-degree; public intoxication – controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



