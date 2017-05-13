Safety arrows for deputies police cars in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - On Wednesday May 10, 2017 Laurel County Sheriff John Root (right) provided directional "safety arrows" for all Laurel County deputies.

Sheriff Root personally purchased the safety equipment valued at $600.00 at no cost to taxpayers.

The safety arrows will be utilized at traffic crash sites, traffic hazards, crime scenes, and other locations where the public needs to be alerted to potential danger ahead.

They will ultimately protect deputies and other first responders keeping traffic flowing around the scene of any emergency.

Pictured is a Laurel County deputy's cruiser with the safety arrow which is reflective at night for increased visibility.