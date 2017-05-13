BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 754 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Safety arrows for deputies police cars in Laurel County

Saturday, 13 May 2017 14:17 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Sheriff John Root

Laurel County, KY - On Wednesday May 10, 2017 Laurel County Sheriff John Root (right) provided directional "safety arrows" for all Laurel County deputies.

Sheriff Root personally purchased the safety equipment valued at $600.00 at no cost to taxpayers.

The safety arrows will be utilized at traffic crash sites, traffic hazards, crime scenes, and other locations where the public needs to be alerted to potential danger ahead.

They will ultimately protect deputies and other first responders keeping traffic flowing around the scene of any emergency.

Pictured is a Laurel County deputy's cruiser with the safety arrow which is reflective at night for increased visibility.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.