KSP - Death Investigation / Laurel County





London, Ky. (May 15, 2017) - On Monday, May 15, 2017 at approximately 7:05 AM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a human body in the water near East City Dam Road on Laurel Lake in Laurel County.

Upon arrival, KSP Detective Ryan Loudermilk located James R. Wagers, 24, of Lily deceased.

Wagers’ body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Detective Loudermilk is continuing the investigation.