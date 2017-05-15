BIGBARN Radio Live

KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Jackson County

Monday, 15 May 2017 13:24
Annville, Ky. (May 15, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 1:30 this morning on KY HWY-577 near the intersection of George McQueen Road in rural Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates that a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was travelling east on KY-577, before crossing the oncoming lane of traffic and exiting the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle struck an earthen embankment, causing it to overturn several times before coming to final rest over a hillside. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.


The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Brandon Scalf.

