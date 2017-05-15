Clay Co. man charged in Laurel Co. on an indictment warrant of arrest





London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott along with Deputy Travis Napier arrested Roger Bowling age 27 of Manchester on Sunday night May 14, 2017 at approximately 7:47 PM.

The arrest occurred on Hal Rogers Parkway in London after this subject was charged on a Clay County indictment warrant of arrest charging possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In addition, the subject was charged on a second warrant – a Laurel County bench warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; and menacing.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



