NAPA AUTO PARTS to host "Open House" Saturday in Manchester

Manchester, KY - NAPA of Manchester will be hosting a CAR SHOW/OPEN HOUSE on Saturday May 20, 2017. The Clay County Cruisers along with TACO BELL of Manchester will be participants in the event.

The affair will begin at 2:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. NAPA will be giving dash plaques to the first 25 cars that arrive and in addition they will also be giving tickets away for a drawing to win a NAPA tool set.

TACO BELL of Manchester will be giving away tacos during the event.

NAPA Manager Travis Vanover told ClayCoNews "We are truly thankful for the warm welcome that Clay County has shown us. I have met a lot of the residents already and I'm looking forward to seeing many more this Saturday. Also, we're honored that TACO BELL & the Clay County Cruisers are going to be part of this event."

Cruisers President Jack Roberts said "This is a very special occasion and will be a test run for possible future shows at this location. BRING YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, & CARS AND ENJOY!!"

For more information you can contact Travis Vanover at 606-598-6166.











