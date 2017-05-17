Fatal Motorcycle Crash - Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective/Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards is investigating a single vehicle fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on US 25 approximately 6 miles south of London on Tuesday night May 16, 2017 at approximately 9:36 PM.

The investigating detective reports that apparently a 2009 Harley-Davidson was traveling northbound on US 25 when it ran off the road causing a fatal injury to the driver.

The driver is identified as Kenneth Edward Mays age 50 London- pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was Detective Kyle Gray ,Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Shannon Jones.

Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London- Laurel Rescue squad, Lily Fire department, Laurel County Coroner's office, and Kentucky State Highway Department.



