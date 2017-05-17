BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 500 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Fatal Motorcycle Crash - Laurel County

Wednesday, 17 May 2017 09:21 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective/Accident Reconstructionist Chris Edwards is investigating a single vehicle fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on US 25 approximately 6 miles south of London on Tuesday night May 16, 2017 at approximately 9:36 PM.

The investigating detective reports that apparently a 2009 Harley-Davidson was traveling northbound on US 25 when it ran off the road causing a fatal injury to the driver.

The driver is identified as Kenneth Edward Mays age 50 London- pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was Detective Kyle Gray ,Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Shannon Jones.

Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London- Laurel Rescue squad, Lily Fire department, Laurel County Coroner's office, and Kentucky State Highway Department.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.