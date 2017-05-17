BIGBARN Radio Live

Complaint - Female subject laying beside the roadway rolling around / Laurel County

Wednesday, 17 May 2017 09:48
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Josh Morgan arrested a female subject off Maple Grove Road, approximately 4 miles south of London on Monday night May 15, 2017 at approximately 8:34 PM.

The arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a female subject laying beside the roadway rolling around. When deputies arrived at the scene they encountered stopped traffic who told them that the female subject was behind a residence there.

Deputies determined that this subject was under the influence and as she was being arrested, this subject began creating a disturbance in the area.

As she was being transported, this subject began kicking the protective screen in the police car and became very unruly attempting to kick deputies as they attempted to remove her from the police car at the detention facility.

This subject refused to identify herself and is charged with public intoxication – control substances; criminal mischief – third-degree; resisting arrest; and disorderly conduct – second-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

