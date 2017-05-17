BIGBARN Radio Live

Injury collision involving a school bus in Harlan County

Wednesday, 17 May 2017
River Ridge, Ky. - On May 16, 2017 at 2:51 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call of a collision involving a school bus and a passenger’s car on Hwy 38 in the River Ridge community of Harlan County. Master Trooper Michael Cornett responded to scene and began an investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates the bus was stopped on Hwy 38 unloading a kid when it was struck in the rear. The bus had all emergency lights and signs on while unloading the child. Both the bus and the 2011 Honda CRV came to final rest at the area of impact.

The 2011 Honda CVR was operated by Richard Robinson, 74, of Chesapeake, Va. Mr. Robinson was transported to Harlan ARH with minor injuries.

The operator of the bus, Coleen Pennington, 43, of Closplint was also taken to Harlan ARH with back injuries.

Three kids on the bus were injured during the collision. Two of the kids were transported to Harlan ARH with minor injuries and one kid was released to family who declined treatment for a very minor injury.

A total of five individuals were injured involving the collision.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected into the collision. Still under investigation by Master Trooper Michael Cornett. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Jared Boggs and Trans-Star ambulance service.

