KSP Post 11 Honors Fallen Trooper / Clay County

Thursday, 18 May 2017
LONDON, KY. – ( May 18, 2017) On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 10:30 AM, KSP Post 11 personnel placed a wreath at the grave of Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr, as part of the Kentucky State Police's annual observance of National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Trooper Elmer Mobley Jr, age 33, was fatally injured in a vehicle accident May 28, 1964 while responding to a call for assistance in Pike County. Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle, who was accompanying Trooper Mobley, was also killed in the accident when their vehicle struck large rocks that had fallen in the roadway and were hidden by heavy rain and dense fog.

Trooper Jack Riley at the gravesite of Trooper Mobley Jr.

Trooper Mobley was assigned to Post 9 Pikeville and had served with the Kentucky State Police for four and a half years. He was survived by his wife and his nine-year old son.

Trooper Mobley is buried at Oneida Settlement School in Clay County, Ky.

