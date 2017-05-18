BIGBARN Radio Live

THE KENTUCKY CENTER GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS PROGRAM ANNOUNCES 30TH ANNIVERSARY CLASS

Thursday, 18 May 2017 12:40
One Clay County student will be participating

This summer, The Kentucky Center will host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth, as The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) takes place at Danville’s Centre College from June 18 to July 8. This year marks the program’s 30th anniversary.

As one of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges that strives to create a nurturing environment where creative young people have transformative experiences, Centre College is excited to host GSA again for the fourth year on its campus.

“As a GSA graduate myself, I can attest to the life-changing experience in store for these students,” said Nick Covault, director of GSA. “We are thrilled to welcome the 30th anniversary class, 256 of Kentucky’s brightest young artists, to the GSA family. Acceptance into GSA is a high honor and accomplishment that should make parents, teachers and communities proud.”

During their three-week stay, student artists from 47 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions.  Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Since 1987, more than 5,700 talented high school rising juniors and seniors have attended the GSA summer program. The program will culminate on July 8 with an all-day festival that celebrates the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists as well as the 30th anniversary milestone. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 19 schools in Kentucky.

Participating from Clay County is:

Stephen King of Oneida Baptist Institute, Visual Art

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor’s Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.

