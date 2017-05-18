LSO traffic Safety Checkpoints announced

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County.

These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel.

These traffic safety checkpoints will be held during the annual "Click it or Ticket" statewide campaign which runs from May 22, 2017 through June 4, 2017 and will coincide with the Memorial Day Holiday weekend.

The Sheriff's Office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints beginning on Friday night May 26, 2017 through Monday night May 29, 2017 during the hours of 8 PM until 2 AM. The locations we will concentrate on will include:

Hawk Creek Road

Lily School Road

Ky 229

Arthur Ridge Road

Byerly Road

High Moore Road

Ky 192 West

***

Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel.