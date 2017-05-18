Three arrested as LSO drug investigations continue in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back along with Detective Chris Edwards arrested three individuals on Bethel Hill Road, 4 miles north of London in East Bernstadt on Thursday afternoon May 18, 2017 at approximately 12 PM.

The arrests occurred after an investigation was conducted and information was developed on an ongoing investigation. Detectives and deputies with the Sheriff's office located a large bag containing assorted tools, a gold coin and a bracelet all of which were reportedly stolen property in the residence.

In addition the Sheriff's office also found crystal methamphetamine, a glass pipe used to smoke meth, and two sets of digital scales.

The three individuals arrested were identified as:

The homeowner Jimmy Hicks age 42 of Bethel Hill Rd., East Bernstadt charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carla Amanda McWhorter age 39 of New Way trail, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William McWhorter age 54 New Way trail, London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting on the investigation and arrests were Detective James Sizemore, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Taylor McDaniel.

Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Drug investigations will continue on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.



