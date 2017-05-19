Murder Investigation / Clay County - Arrest warrant issued

An arrest warrant has been issued for Murder, for Kenneth B. Grubb, 41, of Manchester (pictured)

London, Ky. - (May 19, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are investigating the discovery of a body located in a wooded area off Sol Hollow Road in the Oneida community of Clay County.

The remains were located by Troopers on Thursday, May 04, 2017 at approximately 6:15 PM.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

** UPDATE**

The remains have been identified as Robert L. Burns, 61, of Manchester, KY.

Upon further investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Murder, for Kenneth B. Grubb, 41, of Manchester. KSP is requesting that anyone with additional information concerning this investigation or the whereabouts of Mr. Grubb is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Detective Jesse Armstrong is continuing the investigation.