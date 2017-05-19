BIGBARN Radio Live

Deputies dispatched to a possible overdose complaint in Laurel County

Friday, 19 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Larry Parrott arrested Benjamin David Wilson age 28 of London on Thursday night May 18th 2017 at approximately 6:31 PM.

The arrest occurred off Upper Indian Camp Road, approximately 10 miles south London after deputies were dispatched to a possible overdose complaint there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they were unable to get anyone to come to the door, however upon looking through the windows could see plastic syringes in plastic bags laying on the floor.

Upon looking through another window they could see an unresponsive male subject in a bedroom there. Deputies were finally able to awaken the subject by yelling through a partially open window.

Deputies conducted an investigation determining that this subject had not overdosed. However, deputies found this subject in possession of three syringes – one appeared to be loaded, three small Ziploc baggies, one that appeared to have meth inside it, and a snorting straw.

Benjamin David Wilson was charged with possession of a controlled substance – second-degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

