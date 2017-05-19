BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 958 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Drug Investigation on Walnut Ridge Road in Laurel County

Friday, 19 May 2017 14:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit (SRU) led by Detective Jason Back conducted a drug investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Ridge Road, approximately 7 miles south of London on Friday morning May 19, 2017 at approximately 9 AM.

Sheriff's detectives and deputies found a large quantity of crystal meth ( approx.7 ounces), assorted pills, marijuana, and US currency.

That investigation is continuing.

Assisting for the Sheriff's office on the special response unit were:  Detective James Sizemore, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Travis Napier. Also assisting was Lieut. Greg Poynter and Bailiff Robert Reed.

Picture of items located on the search warrant is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.