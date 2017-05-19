Drug Investigation on Walnut Ridge Road in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Special Response Unit (SRU) led by Detective Jason Back conducted a drug investigation and executed a search warrant at a residence on Walnut Ridge Road, approximately 7 miles south of London on Friday morning May 19, 2017 at approximately 9 AM.

Sheriff's detectives and deputies found a large quantity of crystal meth ( approx.7 ounces), assorted pills, marijuana, and US currency.

That investigation is continuing.

Assisting for the Sheriff's office on the special response unit were: Detective James Sizemore, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Shannon Jones, and Deputy Travis Napier. Also assisting was Lieut. Greg Poynter and Bailiff Robert Reed.

Picture of items located on the search warrant is attached.