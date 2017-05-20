VA Office of Economic Opportunity / It's Graduation Season - Some Thoughts





By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

Graduation season is upon us! This is the time of year when thousands of Veterans using the GI Bill will close one chapter and begin another.

We are proud to congratulate all students using the GI Bill to reach their educational goals. In fact, since 2009, VA has spent nearly $75 billion and enrolled 1,752,939 students under the Post-9/11 GI Bill!

Veterans using the Post-9/11 GI Bill are earning degrees in business, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and health-related fields. Data shows that when compared to their peers, Veterans using the Post-9/11 GI Bill represent the some of the highest achievers in postsecondary education.

If you know a graduating Veteran who used the GI Bill – or if you are graduating this season – we want to celebrate this great achievement with you! Join the conversation online and share photos of graduates in graduation attire on Facebook and Instagram, using #GIBillGrad, so the world can see tomorrow’s leaders.

As well, check in with your School Certifying Official (SCO) to make sure they record your graduation for our records.

To all our graduating Veterans: We thank you for your service and we’re proud of your great achievement.

Congratulations, grad!

Curtis L. Coy

Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity

Veterans Benefits Administration

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)