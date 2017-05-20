BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 478 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

VA Office of Economic Opportunity / It's Graduation Season - Some Thoughts

Saturday, 20 May 2017 05:24 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

By Curtis L. Coy

By Curtis L. Coy

Colleagues and Fellow Veterans,

Graduation season is upon us! This is the time of year when thousands of Veterans using the GI Bill will close one chapter and begin another.

We are proud to congratulate all students using the GI Bill to reach their educational goals. In fact, since 2009, VA has spent nearly $75 billion and enrolled 1,752,939 students under the Post-9/11 GI Bill!

Veterans using the Post-9/11 GI Bill are earning degrees in business, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and health-related fields. Data shows that when compared to their peers, Veterans using the Post-9/11 GI Bill represent the some of the highest achievers in postsecondary education.

If you know a graduating Veteran who used the GI Bill – or if you are graduating this season – we want to celebrate this great achievement with you! Join the conversation online and share photos of graduates in graduation attire on Facebook and Instagram, using #GIBillGrad, so the world can see tomorrow’s leaders.

As well, check in with your School Certifying Official (SCO) to make sure they record your graduation for our records.

To all our graduating Veterans: We thank you for your service and we’re proud of your great achievement.

Congratulations, grad!

Curtis L. Coy
Deputy Under Secretary for Economic Opportunity
Veterans Benefits Administration
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
VA Core Values: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence (“I CARE”)

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.