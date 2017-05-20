BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 713 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

KSP Post 11 Honors Fallen Trooper / Wayne County

Saturday, 20 May 2017 05:36 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

LONDON, KY. – On Thursday, May 18, 2017, at 1:00 PM, KSP Post 11 personnel placed a wreath at the grave of Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson, at the Elk Springs Cemetery in Wayne County as part of the Kentucky State Police's annual observance of National Police Officer’s Memorial Week.

Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson, age 29, was fatally shot June 4, 1975, while making an arrest of a drunk driver in McCreary County. Trooper Hutchinson was assigned to Post 11 London and had served with the Kentucky State Police for two years. He is buried at Elk Springs in Wayne County, Ky. In honor of his service and sacrifice, KY 90 in Wayne County has been designated the Trooper John W. Hutchinson Memorial Highway.

Pictured: Front row left to right, Trooper Willie Cowan, Trooper Craig Reed, Russell Hutchinson and David Hutchinson, Trooper John Wayne Hutchinson’s brothers. Back row left to right, Trooper Richie Baxter and KSP CAPT. Todd Dalton.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.