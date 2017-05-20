BIGBARN Radio Live

Social Services assist on Sexual Abuse Investigation - Laurel County

Saturday, 20 May 2017 06:06
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Dennis Dalton age 63 of Master Street, Corbin on Friday afternoon May 19, 2017 at approximately 12:24 PM.

The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged with sexual abuse – first-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social Services assisted on the investigation.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

