Social Services assist on Sexual Abuse Investigation - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards along with Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Dennis Dalton age 63 of Master Street, Corbin on Friday afternoon May 19, 2017 at approximately 12:24 PM.

The arrest occurred in London after this subject was charged with sexual abuse – first-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Social Services assisted on the investigation.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.