BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 712 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

Home Invasion reported in Laurel County

Saturday, 20 May 2017 06:23 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards is investigating an apparent home invasion which occurred on Old Union Church road, approximately 2 miles south of London on Friday evening May 19, 2017 at approximately 6:33 PM.

Allegedly 2 female suspects knocked on the door of the female victim's residence and when the victim opened the door slightly, they forced their way in assaulting her. The victim thinks she was able to stab one of the suspects with a sword. The two suspects are described as:

  • 5 foot, small build, light brown hair
  • 5'8", 200 pounds, with red blue and blonde hair

    • The suspects fled the scene and nothing was taken from the residence. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded to the scene, and transported the victim to St. Joseph Hospital, London with moderate injuries..

    Assisting at the scene was Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Keith Dinsmore, and Deputy Josh Morgan.

    Investigation is continuing.

    Anyone with any information regarding these two suspects is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.

    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.