Home Invasion reported in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards is investigating an apparent home invasion which occurred on Old Union Church road, approximately 2 miles south of London on Friday evening May 19, 2017 at approximately 6:33 PM.

Allegedly 2 female suspects knocked on the door of the female victim's residence and when the victim opened the door slightly, they forced their way in assaulting her. The victim thinks she was able to stab one of the suspects with a sword. The two suspects are described as:

5 foot, small build, light brown hair

5'8", 200 pounds, with red blue and blonde hair

The suspects fled the scene and nothing was taken from the residence. Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County responded to the scene, and transported the victim to St. Joseph Hospital, London with moderate injuries..

Assisting at the scene was Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Keith Dinsmore, and Deputy Josh Morgan.

Investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information regarding these two suspects is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000 – information will be strictly confidential.