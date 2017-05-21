Disturbance Complaint Arrest - Laurel County







Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Cameron Mays age 23 of London on Friday evening May 19, 2017 at approximately 6:21 PM.

The arrest occurred off Bill George Road, approximately 1 mile east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was creating a disturbance there.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that this subject was refusing to let is mother-in-law and wife leave in a vehicle at the residence by sitting on the hood of the car. This subject continued to create a disturbance.

Cameron Mays was charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.







