Boil Water Advisory for Costumers of Manchester Water Works

Clay county, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of Manchester Water Works.

Location: Muddy Gap Road up to and including Caudill Gap Road and Stone Coal Road and includes Manchester Square Shopping Center.

This advisory has been issued due to: Water main leak

Following such an event, the potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

For more information concerning the Boil Water Advisory contact Manchester Water at 598-3456.